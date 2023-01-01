Flint leaders are asking residents to help decide how to spend ARPA funds

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint's pandemic relief money must be allocated by the end of 2024 and then spent by the end of 2025.
And officials are looking for residents to help them divvy up the millions in ARPA money.
Applications are open to serve on the city's American Rescue Plan advisory committee.
Anyone living in the city of Flint is eligible.
The committee will recommend where to spend $18 million from the American Rescue Plan available for community grants.
The mayor and city council will review recommendations before making final decisions.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. on January 5.
Anyone interested can visit CityofFlint.com.