Flint man charged with grooming, sexually assaulting 15-year-old

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A man who served time for knowingly infecting multiple victims with HIV for the past few decades is accused of the same crime once again.
This time with a 15-year-old child.
"Predators place themselves in opportunities where they can attract unknowing victims," said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.
He told media on Friday that Cole gained the trust of his 15 year old victim and their family in December 2022, to the point they even texted each other.
"I'm trying to take care of you. I'm not playing any games. I give you the money, you better [buy] your own Playstation. Whatever you want, but you gotta do your part," read one of the texts.
While driving to a basketball game in February, he sexually assaulted them for the first time with the intent to give them HIV.
And this isn't his first time behind bars.
About 10 years ago, he was convicted of having sex with partners and not telling them he was HIV positive- something Swanson said sent him to prison for seven years.
But this may not be the last we hear of this case. Swanson says the investigation remains ongoing.
Currently, Cole faces three counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct- 1st Degree, two counts of CSC- 2nd degree, and one count each of CSC in 3rd and 4th degrees.
He also faces three counts of accosting for immoral purposes, one count of sex with intent to spread HIV, and one count of sexual abuse against a child.
Swanson said there may be more to come in this case.
"We know there's at least two more individuals, whether they're juvenile or adults... We don't know their identities, but as I've said before, we are here to identify and help those victims," he said.
Swanson urges any other victims to reach out to the Sheriff's office
John Cole volunteered with Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley's campaign and shared pictures of themselves together on Facebook.
Friday afternoon, Neeley released a statement saying:
"I have no tolerance or sympathy for anyone who harms the vulnerable and the innocent. John Cole was known as a member of the community who, like many others, occasionally showed up to volunteer for the mayoral campaign.
"Cole was never employed by the city of Flint or the Neeley campaign. Political antagonists may try to embellish this association and make it more than it is. Cole seems to have presented himself as a close associate of the mayor in order to ingratiate himself to other community members, but in reality, he was an incidental acquaintance.
"We are focused on supporting the victims and raising awareness about how to protect the most vulnerable members of our community from these types of abuses.
"I want to take this opportunity to share information that can help protect our children from abuse. Flint-based organization Voices For Children is an important resource for this work.
"For more information, call 810-238-3333 or visit www.voicesforcac.org/prevention. Let’s take this moment to learn about the signs of trauma and abuse, and make sure that we are building supportive relationships with the children in our lives.
"If children don’t feel confident that adults will believe them and protect them at all costs, they are much less likely to tell someone when they’ve been harmed. I would be remiss if I did not uplift these important messages for our community."