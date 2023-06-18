Flint man convicted of sexual assault against a minor

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A jury has convicted a Flint man on charges of sexual assault against a minor dating as far back as 2012.
38-year-old Anthony Michael Butler found guilty of five counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 1st degree where the victim was under 13 years of age.
The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office says the assaults took place between 2012 and 2018.
According to the prosecutor, Butler fled the court before his verdict was read.
The judge signed a warrant for his arrest, and a fugitive team from Michigan State Police captured him and took him into custody.
Butler is considered a habitual felon and faces a maximum penalty of up to life in prison.
He is set to be sentenced on July 24.