Flint mayor asking residents to curb celebratory gunfire this NYE

FLINT, Mich.  (WJRT) - Flint's mayor is pleading with the public to curb celebratory gunfire at midnight this New Year's Eve.

It's become a tradition for some people to fire guns into the air at midnight to mark the new year.    Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is reminding the public, firing a gun into the air, is against the law in the city and police will be on patrol, looking for violators. 

"We know when a bullet goes up, it must come down.  We are asking people not to discharge weapons in the city, so we can have a safe holiday," said Mayor Neeley.

Unlawful discharge of a firearm can lead to serious criminal charges, especially if it results in injuries to a person or property.

