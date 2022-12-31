Flint mayor asking residents to curb celebratory gunfire this NYE

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint's mayor is pleading with the public to curb celebratory gunfire at midnight this New Year's Eve.
It's become a tradition for some people to fire guns into the air at midnight to mark the new year. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is reminding the public, firing a gun into the air, is against the law in the city and police will be on patrol, looking for violators.
"We know when a bullet goes up, it must come down. We are asking people not to discharge weapons in the city, so we can have a safe holiday," said Mayor Neeley.
Unlawful discharge of a firearm can lead to serious criminal charges, especially if it results in injuries to a person or property.