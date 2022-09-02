Flint Mayor catches illegal dumper on camera

Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - Illegal dumpers in the city of Flint are getting bolder.
Illegal dumping is often done in the darkness, but Flint Mayor Sheldon Neely recently caught one guy in the act.
It happened August 27th in the area of Rankin and Bonbright Streets. “He observed the male dumping trash,” said Sgt. Tyrone Booth. “He attempted to talk to the guy, he fled the area.”
The guy was driving white GMC pickup truck without a license plate. The mayor was able to get good pictures of the guy and his truck.
“We are looking for him. We have observed the truck on several different assets around town and we are trying to identify this gentlemen so we can arrest and cite him for illegal dumping,” said Sgt. Booth.
Neighbor who live in the area tell ABC 12 News, they are tired of the constant dumping.
“What they need to do is install some cameras,” said Artie Dantzler. “They dump around here all the time.”
“It makes the neighborhood look bad,” said Theron Young. “It sends the wrong message and makes nobody want to move here. It’s a mess, it’s horrible.”
Sgt. Booth says city crews are working to clean up illegal dump sites and a detective has been assigned to investigate blight crimes. So far this year, city crews have cleared away 9 million pounds of trash.
You can report illegal dumping to the City of Flint Blight office or Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-422-JAIL.