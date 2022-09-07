Flint mayor doesn't have degree from SVSU despite biographies that claimed he does

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The educational background of Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is under intense scrutiny.
Websites and old news articles claim Neeley has a bachelor's degree from Saginaw Valley State University, but the school says that is not true.
The educational accomplishment was listed on the city of Flint's website for a time. It's also in a Michigan House proclamation honoring Neeley, and it's been in a number of news articles and other websites, which were being revised Wednesday.
In November of 2019, then-State Representative Sheldon Neeley gave his farewell address to the Michigan House of Representatives. He was leaving the House because he was elected Flint's Mayor.
House Resolution 200, which honors Neeley's five years of service in the Legislature, states among other accomplishments that Neeley has a bachelor's degree in communications from Saginaw Valley State University.
The educational achievement was later listed on the city of Flint's website after he became mayor. A screenshot from city's website in April of 2021 states Neeley has that bachelor's degree from SVSU.
But Saginaw Valley State University confirms that Neeley was a student at the school, but he did not complete a degree there.
It does appear Neeley or someone who monitors the city's website became aware the claim of a bachelor's degree is not accurate, because in July of 2021 the biographical information on Neeley's education changed.
Now it says Neeley attended Saginaw Valley State University and doesn't mention a bachelor's degree.
But that bachelor's degree is listed in a number of news articles and websites. Neeley is on the executive committee of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation where this morning, that website listed the bachelor's degree.
Hours later, it was gone, replaced with "attended SVSU."
There is no educational requirement to be a Michigan state legislator or the mayor of Flint, but if Neeley knew his educational background was not accurate, it could bring up questions of credibility.
It's still not clear who wrote the biographical information in the state proclamation, the city's website or other Neeley biography pages. Neeley did not respond to calls seeking comment about the issue Wednesday.
Late Wednesday afternoon, the city of Flint released the following statement:
"Mayor Neeley has been clear from the beginning that he received his associate’s degree from Delta College and that he studied Communication at Saginaw Valley State University, but did not complete a bachelor’s degree. This is accurately reflected on the official website for the City of Flint, and in MLive Flint Journal candidate surveys dating back to 2001, 2007, and 2014.
"Any legislative biography that said otherwise was a compounded oversight made by a political staffer. Mayor Neeley has worked to set the record straight.
Mayor Neeley will not be distracted, but instead remains laser focused on serving with integrity and transparency, delivering on the issues that matter to Flint families. He will continue to put Flint families first, and will work with anyone who wants to work with him on moving Flint forward."