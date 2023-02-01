Flint Neighborhood getting grants for home improvement

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It may still be the dead of winter, but many folks are already planning their spring cleaning and home repairs.
And for one Flint Neighborhood, that's about to get a lot easier and more affordable.
People living in the Evergreen Valley neighborhood can get $10,00 for certain home repairs through grants from Metro Community Development.
"Especially after the holidays, right after Christmas, anything to help with some of those renovations would work. It sounds good," said Neighbor Dreesie Woodard.
A handyman himself, he's currently working on his front porch.
And he thinks one of these grants could significantly shorten his "to-fix" list.
"It's painted shut," Woodard said about his kitchen window, "I don't know if over the years it just settled like that. But you know- just so we can be able to open a window, get a breeze, and stuff like that."
The grants come from the state of Michigan and the Federal Home Loan Bank, and are being handled through Metro Community Development.
They're for the area between Lapeer, Center, Lipincott, and Bagwell, also known as Evergreen Valley.
But why?
Pastor Rabon Turner, whose Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church is promoting the grants, said it's a neighborhood that needs attention.
"When they started this out before, not one resident in this particular area had applied for any of those funds," Turner explained.
The money can be used roof repairs, window replacements, new boilers or furnaces, and disability access.
Metro Community CEO Brian Glowiak says projects like these can improve energy efficiency and raise property values.
While the application period opens in spring, Glowiak advises residents to call now and get started.
"We wouldn't want people to wait until the start of May to start this process. Because, quite honestly, when that system opens on May 15, we'll be flooding in applications then," Glowiak explained.
Those interested in the program can call Metro Community Development at (810) 620-1715. Applicants should ask for help with the NIP, AMP for disability access, or NEP, depending on their needs.
Requirements for the Neighborhood Impact program are listed below:
Qualifying Repairs: Roofing, windows, water heaters, siding, exterior doors, HVAC, knob and tube replacement to meet current code requirements, gutters, septic systems, weather stripping, insulation, caulking, and soffit and fascia.
Income Requirements: Gross household income must be at or below 80% of Area Medium Income (AMI). A table for AMI is included in the video report.
Homeowner Requirements: Homeowner must obtain a bid from two independent contractors. They must provide all requested income and other documentation.
Property Requirements: all persons listed on the deed must live in the home (except for a child for estate planning purposes). Applicant must have lived in the home for at least six months prior to applying for NIP. Applicant's mortgage and property taxes must be paid as agreed and current. Applicant's home is a single-family home, condominium, duplex, or manufactured home with certain restrictions.