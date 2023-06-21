Flint Neurological Centre P.C. will pay $200k in ADA lawsuit

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Neurological Centre P.C. has agreed to pay up to $200,000 and will establish a victim fund in response to a discrimination case.

The lawsuit comes that the medical practice violated Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to provide auxiliary aids and services required to ensure effective communication with patients and their companions who are deaf or hard of hearing.

In a complaint from Mar. 2022, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan alleged the medical practice had a long history of ADA violations, including a prior investigation by the Michigan Department of Civil Rights.

One person involved in the complaint says a family member traveled 200 miles for appointments where they could translate information.

“Effective communication is paramount for the deaf and hard of hearing, especially in the context of providing medical services,” said Dawn N. Ison, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan. “The ADA guarantees that patients who are deaf or hard of hearing have the ability to exchange critical information with medical providers,” she added. These guarantees are a longstanding provision of the ADA, and our office will aggressively enforce the ADA to protect individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Under the terms of the three-year Consent Decree, Flint Neurological Centre, P.C. will pay a total of $150,000 in damages to ten patients and companions. They will also establish a $40,000 victim fund for additional individuals who may have been harmed by past practices. Flint Neurological Centre will also pay a $10,000 civil monetary penalty to the government. The Consent Decree requires Flint Neurological Centre to adopt a policy statement that notifies patients and their companions of their right to obtain sign language interpreters including how to provide effective communication to members of the deaf community.

Anyone who believes that Flint Neurological Centre, P.C. failed to provide an effective means of communication may contact the U.S. Attorney's Office to determine if they are entitled to compensation. Contact the U.S. Attorney's Office by calling (313) 226-9151, or send an email to usamie.civilrights@usdoj.gov.