Flint OB/GYN reacts to Gov. Whitmer signing the historic 1931 abortion ban repeal

Weather Alert

...GUSTY WIND WITH A STRONG COLD FRONT THIS EVENING... WEATHER... * A strong cold front will move quickly through Southeast Michigan this evening, mainly from 7 PM to 9 PM and first in the Tri Cities before moving quickly eastward through Port Huron and metro Detroit by 9 PM. * Southwest to west wind gusting to around 45 mph is expected for an hour or two along and behind the front. * Bands of rain showers are also expected to increase coverage along the front as it moves through the region. * Wind gusts drop into the 30 mph range by 10 PM which continue through tonight. IMPACTS... * The brief but strong wind gusts could damage unsecured objects and produce difficult driving conditions. && PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...; * Use caution while traveling or if engaged in outdoor activity; this evening.; * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP