Flint OB/GYN reacts to Gov. Whitmer signing the historic 1931 abortion ban repeal

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Wednesday afternoon Gov. Whitmer signed legislation that repeals the state's 1931 abortion ban.
The move takes off the books a decades old law that would make it a felony to administer the procedure except if it endangers the life of the mother.
Gov. Whitmer says this now means Michiganders can make their own decisions about their bodies.
This closes the chapter on a nearly 100 year old debate regarding reproductive care in Michigan.
The law became void - after Michigan voters approved adding the right to an abortion to the state's constitution with proposal 3.
Flint OB/GYN Dr. Omari Young was there with the Governor during this historic moment.
"It's so important because as we know the well documented health care disparities for minority women particularly African-American women in regards to morbidity and mortality surrounding reproductive care which extends to abortion care," Dr. Young said. "Being from a community that has a large number of vulnerable patients and being able to be an advocate for my community, is a privilege.
Dr. Yong says this repeal grants even more freedom to his patients.
"One of our important ethical principles is autonomy," he said. "And autonomy for our patients to make informed, educated, and safe decisions about their health care and that includes reproductive and abortion care. And for us to do that, we can't have politicians going against proven evidence based science, recommendations, and care that we've provided for many decades."
When the US Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade June of last year making Michigan's 1931 law enforceable again, Dr. Young says that caused many concerns throughout the health care community.
"It made it very difficult for physicians for fear of retribution, harassment, violence, and then criminal action towards us based on the care that we previously provided without any thought," said Dr. Young.
With the signing of today's repeal, Dr. Young says it is not only a new day for the medical community, but for women in Michigan.
"It is an understatement to say that this is a very monumental and historic moment for the state of Michigan, women, and the patients that we serve," he said.