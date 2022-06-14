Flint officials announce new witness protection program

Flint, Mich. (WJRT) -- After years in the making, the City of Flint Police Department and Mayor Sheldon Neeley will partner with Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton to create its first one-of-a-kind witness protection program that will house individuals who may be in danger when testifying in a criminal case.
"This program is needed more than ever, so we can get witnesses to come in and testify and we can safeguard them," Leyton said.
The program would cost the city about $500,000 that would keep it running for a few years. The proposal will need to be approved by the Flint City Council if they move forward using money from the American Rescue Plan funds.
But, after that money runs out, Neeley says the city will need to include the program in its annual budget and gain support through outside resources.
"This needs to be an ongoing and sustainable project," he said. "We want to make sure we plan for that we budgeted for that but also, we partnered with philanthropic organizations to be able to help us in this area. We also have collected dollars in our police department from forfeitures confiscated items in different things that we'll be monetizing to be able to help support this engagement."
While the initiative has been in the works for a while, Leyton said that with more conversations of the state eliminating the one-man grand jury, the creating the program has become even more vital.
Leyton said this goes beyond the City of Flint and needs to be managed as a statewide initiative.
"This issue exists in Detroit and Lane County, Pontiac and Oakland County, Lansing and Ingham County Grand Rapids in Kent County," Leyton said. "Any place in this state that has a large population and has violent crime needs a witness protection program."
Chief Terrance Green said that launching the witness protection program would enhance the ability to lower crime rates by piggy backing off of crime stoppers and allowing more witnesses to confidently come forward.
"More people will come forward because we're saying we're committed to making you safe if you participate and providing information, vital information to these investigations in these cases," Green said.
It's unclear how many people will utilize this program given that it will be based on a case-by-case basis. Neeley said he believes the majority of council will approve funding for the program.