Flint Ombudsperson resignation could mean slowdown

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Flint is without its ombudsperson tonight- a person who is advocate on behalf of flint residents.
The council revealed during their Monday meeting that ombudsperson Tané Dorsey- who was appointed in 2019- resigned earlier in September.
The ombudsperson manages complaints from residents involving misbehavior and unethical conduct by city employees.
"They have the ability to subpoena, get witnesses, get evidence, and present that to the ethics and accountability board," explained Flint City Council President Dennis Pfieffer.
He said the ombudsperson has some serious responsibilities, including being a voice for Flint residents.
But for the time being, services may see a major slowdown.
"The ombudsperson is not there to quickly remediate the disputes without it having to come to the ethics and accountability board," said Chris Harris of the Ethics and Accountability Board, the group responsible for appointing the ombudsperson.
Without someone in that seat, complaints will likely go directly to the board. He says the ombudsman office's other employees will do their best in the meantime.
"In that slowdown, we're still going to make sure things get done in proper order," Harris said.
Former ombudsperson Tané Dorsey wouldn't say why she resigned...only that the office's $250 thousand budget is not enough for the responsibilities.
"There really should be some additional funding... Ethics and Accountability and Human Relations, as well as the office of the Ombudsperson. Those, historically, were three different offices," said Dorsey.
Dorsey was the first Ombudsperson since Flint restored the position in its 2017 charter. The city is already hunting for a new person to fill the position.