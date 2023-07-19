Flint orders demolition of partially-collapsed building

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - 641 South Saginaw Street must be demolished in the next two weeks, according to the city of Flint.
After an inspection, the city placed an emergency demolition order on the door of the partially-collapsed building Wednesday morning.
The order stated the building shows extreme deterioration and that the other walls are near the point of collapse.
It's a building so unstable that Flint battallion chief Mark Kovach used it as an example for his firefighters on Wednesday.
"We're just giving them a perspective of what it's like now what could happen if it collapsed further. Just strictly a training exercise," he told ABC12.
According to the Flint Property Portal, the building is owned by Love Holdings, LLC. The Florida-based company is owned, or at least founded by, former NBA player Morris Peterson.
But according to Flint's courts, the owners are Steve and Kayla Worden. They're the ones the city filed a motion against in June- and have their next hearing on July 31.
The Wordens sold 641 in a land contract to Love Holdings in 2015, then sued in 2021 because Love left the contract unpaid.
So the question is: who owns the building and will they claim responsibility?
The city's order says the building has to go down before August 2.
If the owners don't take care of it, the city will demolish.
Afterwards, the cost will be charged toward the property as a lien. Then the owners will have to pay it before they can sell the property.
In the meantime, Kovach recommends people keep out of Brush Alley.
"We've got barricades up. And nowhere inside the barricades is considered to be safe," said Kovach.
The order said the building has to be boarded and secured on Friday at the latest.
The City and Worden could not comment at this time and ABC12 couldn't reach Love Holdings, LLC.