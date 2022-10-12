 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 32 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 5 PM EDT
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 3 PM EDT
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Flint plans to switch back to main waterline after weeks on the back-up

  • 0

They had been on GCDC, the secondary water line, for seven weeks

The city of Flint draws its water from the Great Lakes Water Authority Pipeline or GLWA. On August 13 they were alerted that there had been a large breach in the line that supplies water to the city of Flint and more than a dozen other communities.

"We avoided a huge catastrophe in the city of Flint," said Michael Brown, Director of the Department of Public Works for Flint.

The break in the GLWA line happened just months after the city completed construction of its secondary water line. Brown said, it was a success.

"And our new secondary line from Genesee County Drain Commissioner (GCDC) went into effect and we are proud to say that it was a great success.

Brown said it was a seamless switch to the city's back up source.

"No one in the city saw any kind of change in their water quality," he said.

Repairs to the GLWA line were complete in late September. After it was repaired the city did several days of testing and flushing the line before making it the main source again.

"When we switch back there will be no change in our delivery it should be seamless and not have a problem so with all of the testing we have done previously I am confident in that," said Brown.

The city will switch from the Genesee County Drain Commissioner line back to GLWA on Thursday, October 13 starting at 8 a.m. Scott Dungee, the water plant supervisor, said to expect a slow process. The transition should be complete by 2:00 p.m. the same day.

If you notice any change in your water quality, pressure or color contact the city of Flint's water emergency hotline at 810-7667202.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you