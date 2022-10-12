Flint plans to switch back to main waterline after weeks on the back-up

The city of Flint draws its water from the Great Lakes Water Authority Pipeline or GLWA. On August 13 they were alerted that there had been a large breach in the line that supplies water to the city of Flint and more than a dozen other communities.
"We avoided a huge catastrophe in the city of Flint," said Michael Brown, Director of the Department of Public Works for Flint.
The break in the GLWA line happened just months after the city completed construction of its secondary water line. Brown said, it was a success.
"And our new secondary line from Genesee County Drain Commissioner (GCDC) went into effect and we are proud to say that it was a great success.
Brown said it was a seamless switch to the city's back up source.
"No one in the city saw any kind of change in their water quality," he said.
Repairs to the GLWA line were complete in late September. After it was repaired the city did several days of testing and flushing the line before making it the main source again.
"When we switch back there will be no change in our delivery it should be seamless and not have a problem so with all of the testing we have done previously I am confident in that," said Brown.
The city will switch from the Genesee County Drain Commissioner line back to GLWA on Thursday, October 13 starting at 8 a.m. Scott Dungee, the water plant supervisor, said to expect a slow process. The transition should be complete by 2:00 p.m. the same day.
If you notice any change in your water quality, pressure or color contact the city of Flint's water emergency hotline at 810-7667202.