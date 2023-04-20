Flint police is investigating a 26-year-old woman after the discovery of a lifeless fetus

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police responded to a startling call after a couple discovered a lifeless 20-23 week old male fetus on the sidewalk along Dort Highway on Tuesday evening around 11PM.
Chief Terence Green of the Flint Police Department says the 26-year-old woman believed to be the mother, has been questioned and the case has now been turned over to the Genesee County Prosecutor for a decision about possible charges.
"I would describe it as shocking, horrifying, and it upset and angered me," said Chief Terence Green.
Chief Green says this situation is simply not normal.
Officers are often exposed to gory homicides and conduct unbelievable investigations - but Green says this one is by far the most disturbing.
"I've been in law enforcement for 31 years and I've never heard of or seen a situation in the city of Flint such as this," he said.
Flint Police Chief Terence Green says that once police located the 26-year-old woman who gave birth to the fetus; her reaction is what fueled an emotional disturbance within the officers.
"I think what upset them even more was the callus attitude between the mother and the grandmother of this fetus," said Green. "The grandmother made the statement that and I quote, she didn't understand what the big deal was, people throw trash and needles on the sidewalk all the time."
Chief Green says the 26-year-old woman did seek medical attention and was then brought into the station to be interviewed - she gave a statement that Green says was hard to hear.
"She was walking down the sidewalk, she was in pain and thought she was having a miscarriage," he said. "And while she was walking down the sidewalk that's when she gave birth to the fetus, removed it from her pants, and tossed it aside - that's her statement."
Daniel Foster is the man who discovered this horrific scene, he says a nightly walk home from work with his wife turned out to be a night he can't get out of his mind.
"Me and my wife were walking back from up here and she started freaking out," Foster said. "And I asked her what are you freaking out for and then that's when she showed me the baby and then I said it's just a bird and she said no it's a human baby."
A sight that Foster says has scarred both he and his wife.
"There's no words or expression to explain that other than being traumatized from it," he said.
Some reports have been turned over to the Genesee County prosecutor.
Chief Green says evidence shows the mother was on crack and heroin during her pregnancy.
Prosecutor David Leyton says they are awaiting toxicology reports to confirm this information and determine if any crime was committed.