Flint police preparing for potential crime uptick

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -- The Flint Police Department said they get ready for an increase in crime every year. However, they add that the heat itself may not be what's responsible.
"More individuals are outside enjoying the weather. There are larger events usually scheduled in the summertime. So we always plan for an elevation in crime," explained Detective Tyrone Booth of the Flint Police.
He said the usual summer uptick starts around Memorial Day and lasts until things cool off later in the season. Booth told ABC12 that this summer, Flint will up its patrols in areas where they've seen heat-related spikes in the past. They'll also be increasing their traffic patrols.
City Council member Tonya Burns said she believes further steps should be taken, both by the police and the public.
"We need to see a complete public safety plan, so we can get it out there and let them know 'if you want to do a crime, don't come to the city of Flint.' We also need the community. So if you know something, say something. That's a big part of it and we need to make sure we're all held responsible to keep the community safe,"
As for this Memorial Day weekend, Booth said one big way people can stay safe is knowing the people they hang out with.
"Even personal events with families. It's best to know who's attending those events and deal with any conflict immediately."
Booth also said people should call 911 if a situation escalates or they feel unsafe.