Flint police report 40% drop in homicides so far this year

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Flint police continue to lower crime across the city reporting homicides are down 40 percent from this time last year.
The improvement comes as the city makes changes to patrolling schedules and additions to different areas of Flint.
“We've emphasized on targeting those individuals that are involved in gun violence and getting them off the streets, but overall, compared to last year, this time, our homicide numbers are down,” Chief of Police Terence Green said.
In total Flint has investigated 25 homicides so far in 2022. Four of them have been deemed justifiable while the rest are identified as murder or none negligent manslaughter.
Flint's 25th homicide occurred this past Sunday, it's the first for the city in over a month. On average in 2021, Flint would see 2 or 3 homicides per week from the start of July to mid august.
Green attributes the progress to different initiatives ramping up in the city.
“Our major initiatives have been on geographically focused policing, initiatives as far as hotspot policing, looking at the data and evidence and deploying more officers in certain areas where crime is high,” Green said.
A contribution to that effort comes from increased staffing for the department.
There's still plenty to get done, Chief Green says. While gun violence related crimes trend down other crimes have picked up such as drug trafficking and auto theft.
“We still have a lot of work to do, but we're not taking a victory lap,” Green said. “We are just working our plan and our strategy and hopefully it works out for the best.”