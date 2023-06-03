Flint Police stepping up patrols amid warm weather when more crime occurs

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As we enter the summer months and more people are spending time outside the DOJ says it's a time when more violent crime happens.
One of the reason's why Flint's Police Chief says his department is stepping up patrols.
Hundreds of people are out and about on the bricks of Saginaw Street in downtown Flint enjoying gatherings like Artwalk and First Fridays.
And Flint's police chief wants to make sure it stays a safe and fun time.
The numbers shows that as we enter the summer months, there's typically an up-tick in crime with more people out and about, including those looking to cause trouble.
Chief Terence Green says this summer - with help from other agencies - residents and visitors will see more officers on Flint streets.
Green says this allows him to spread his officers in other parts of the city.
The Chief says they can't fight crime alone and he's asking people to be responsible for their own conduct and not to use public venues to settle petty grievances.