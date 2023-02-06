Flint recycling company opens new plant

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - EGLE's recycling mascot "Nyla P. Lastic" helped Mayor Sheldon Neeley unveil Flint's new film-plastic recycling plant on Monday.
It's the latest addition to API Plastic's processing center on Bagwell Street.
"To see it at the end, where it's producing, is real awesome. I know how much work went into it," said Plant Manager Tony McGee.
He told ABC12 he's very happy to see his company working with more types of plastic waste.
ACI mostly deals with harder plastics and bits from cars.
But their new, $10 million facility lets them work with film plastics. That's the thin stuff in shopping bags, shrink-wrap, mattress bags, and more.
"The plant can process 24 million pounds annually. So that's where we want to get to. Right now we're bringing in about 500 thousand pounds of scrap plastic a month. So we've got to increase that by four times," said ACI President Scott Melton.
The investment also makes them the largest film-plastic recycler in Michigan, something Mayor Sheldon Neeley is very proud of.
"The first seeds have been planted here in the city of Flint. And those seeds will germinate to be beautiful flowers for all of our residents in the community," Neeley said.
And those are flowers McGee hopes his family will get to see one day.
Because to him, ACI is more than a job.
"I was interested in that. Having children and grandchildren and wanting to leave them a world that's better than how I found it," said McGee.
TAG:: ACI they'll be adding new employees throughout the year as production picks up. In Flint, Kent Davis, ABC12 News.
ACI's new plant takes primarily local plastic waste bound for Michigan landfills, and intends to hire more people as production picks up throughout 2023.