Flint resident grateful after being alerted to gas leak in her home

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Ann Brown is grateful tonight after a local politician out campaigning insisted he smelled gas coming from her Flint home.
Ann Brown says she was at home when she got a knock on her door from Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley. He was out campaigning, going door to door. "He said, I am Mayor Neeley. I said I know who you are," said Brown. "He said, do you smell gas? I said, I always smell something."
Even though Brown wasn't concerned, Neeley made a call to Consumers Energy on her behalf. A while later, a young worker arrived and checked Brown's home and discovered dangerous levels of gas inside.
"He was like leave your stuff there, you need to come outside and talk to me for awhile," Brown told ABC 12. "He was calm, cool and collected. He said, your house is going to explode if there is a spark."
Brown is grateful to the employee and the mayor and hoping by sharing her story, it helps others.
