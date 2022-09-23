Flint residents fed up and frustrated about blighted and abandoned vacant school building

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some Flint residents are frustrated and fed up with a blighted, vacant and dangerous school building.
Washington Elementary on the city’s east side shut is doors in 2014. Since then, the once grand school has become a target for vandals and arsonists. But it didn’t used to be that way. Buried beneath the piles of bricks and charred debris, are fond memories.
Tammy Dana told ABC 12, she cried when a fire tore thru the historic building in 2021, turning it into a pile of rubble. “I attended Washington. It was a different time. We cared about one another and looked out for another.”
Billy Joe Aristo lives a few houses away. “My oldest daughter went there, it was wonderful,” said Aristo. “Now it’s a mess. We’ve got kids playing in it. Somebody is going to get hurt.”
The Flint Community school district has been cited by the City of Flint for the property. ABC 12 reached out to Superintendent Kevelin Jones. Jeremy Witt with Lambert PR out of Grand Rapids responded to our media inquiry and was told he had not heard back from the Superintendent regarding the issue but would continue to look into.