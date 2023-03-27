Flint residents hopeful as Land Bank gears up for massive demolition project

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Demolition is expected to begin in April for a project list nearly 2,000 structures long- a task costing more than $43 million.
One neighbor on Begole street in Flint said he's happy to see nearby properties on the demo list.
"It's an eyesore. I mean, people use it as a dumping area as you see," said the man, who preferred not to give his name.
The condemned sites burned a few years ago and he worries it could happen again.
"People have a propensity to want to just see things burn, I guess, when there's nobody living there," said the neighbor.
But how will wreckers handle nearly 2,000 properties?
Christine Kelly, demo director for the land bank, said they contractors will work in groups- focusing on dangerous, high-priority structures before moving on to other areas.
"That bid included properties that had been teed up. Basically, really in need of demo for a longer period of time and where there are emergencies," Kelly explained.
While Begole street's properties aren't in this first bid of 227... the neighbor said he's more at ease to know change is on the way.
"It'll be a good thing. In and of itself, it really would be. It will be great to see it leveled out, perhaps. And maybe something else can be built there," said the neighbor.
The land Bank expects additional money from the state to expand the project, SOC.
The City of Flint and the Land Bank told ABC12 they expect the first shovel to hit the ground in the second week of April.
And after demolition, the Bank will cover maintenance for the first five years.