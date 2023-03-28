Flint Schools board members see future for redevelopment of Central High School

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Schools board members have been working to put the conversation of blight behind and the discussion of redevelopment in front.
The current Flint Central High School building on Crapo Street dates back to 1923 and the doors to its structure closed in 2009.
Now, members are pushing for the vision they have for the building.
"We want to build optimism and hope for this community and district," said Dylan Luna, treasurer of FCS board. "Us sharing the renderings got a lot of people excited about the possibility of this property being put back into productive use."
For Terae King Jr., trustee of FCS, to understand the rich history of this school and other districts, he has been visiting the 20- plus Flint school buildings that are now blighted.
And since Monday, both members have reignited the conversation of this building's fate.
"I decided on a Sunday morning to go out and see what these properties are and what they look like, so when the time comes and when our board discusses properties, I have a good visual in my mind of what the properties look like," said King Jr.
And because of what remains in the school district, Luna says it will be a challenge to render and preserve what is left of Central High School.
"This school has been closed for over 10 years and look at it now, we haven't been taking care of it," said Luna.
Both Luna and King Jr. say it's a bigger duty to be a good steward as a board to see what a transformation to this building could do.
"Whether it's a demolition, hopefully a rehab like this or something that contributes toward a good neighborhood or stability and I think that's our responsibility," said Luna.
And the optimism of this conversation can be pushed further.
"It's time for us to move that needle. Stop contributing to blight in our community. Let's do something transformational about our community. It's our home, let's do something about it," said King Jr.
Their next board meeting will be on April 12th.