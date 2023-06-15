Flint Schools hold ribbon cutting and re-opening of Doyle-Ryder

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A $3 million renovation project to modernize Flint's Doyle-Ryder Elementary School is complete.
Leaders re-opened the school on Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
"We wanted our scholars to have the opportunity before they left today - this is the last day of school - to come and see what they have in store for the new year," said Kevelin Jones, superintendent of FCS.
The Doyle-Ryder building has had its fair share of challenges over the last two years. It closed in December 2021 after mold was spotted in classrooms.
And a major pipe burst in December 2022 caused even more damage to the building. Since then, students were placed at Potter Elementary School.
"We understood we had to transition out. But my goodness, it's just amazing to be back here," said Dr. Natoya Coleman, principal of Doyle-Ryder.
The major upgrades and renovations started in January and the project has stayed on track according to Clark Construction, which was at the helm of construction. This project is funded by the district's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
The completion of this renovation is just the start of Flint Community Schools' main mission to re-energize the pride, renovate the plan, and rebuild the possibilities.
In the coming weeks, Clark Construction will focus on moving in furniture and finishing minor upgrades. The students will be back in the classrooms this fall.
"We want to work with partners to support and help to rebuild Flint Community Schools. We're not stopping this is just the beginning," said Jones.