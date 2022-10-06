Flint shelters face higher costs as winter approaches

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Prices continue to pinch consumers this week. And some local non-profits may be tightening their belts in response!
With expenses climbing higher and higher, Flint's homeless shelters may face a tough winter
Higher gas prices mean that some shelters have to make fewer trips when helping their clients get important services.
But that's far from the only rising cost that's causing problems.
"The grants are smaller- much smaller. And we're going to feel this real soon," said Brenda Hayes, executive director for the My Brother's Keeper men's shelter.
She added that the end of pandemic emergency funds couldn't come at a worse time.
With winter approaching and heating costs jumping an estimated 17%, the shelter is facing a financial one-two punch.
"The COVID dollars helped out with expenses an tremendous amount. And now that we do not have those dollars coming in like we did, we're gonna feel that pinch," she explained.
Hayes said the shelter's annual budget is roughly $500 thousand- and it's already struggling with higher costs.
Since summer, their bill from Consumers has gone up from $1,500 to $2,100 dollars a month.
With that winter heating bill on her mind, Hayes told ABC12 they might have to make changes at the shelter.
"We may see some staffing cuts... maybe turn the thermostat down a little more to save on it. We may have to go every other day to do laundry to save on water," said Hayes.
And she's not the only one facing these issues.
In a call with ABC12, Dallas Gatlin of Carriage Town Ministries said their food costs are up 25%. Their utilities, meanwhile, are up 15%.
Shelly Hoffman, executive Director for Shelter of Flint, said this all comes as the people they serve may need them more than ever.
"Many of our clients are the working poor. They're living on the edge. And when prices go up, whether heating costs, transportation costs, or grocery costs, it's going to put them in greater jeopardy than they already are," said Hoffman.
But even if some things are scaled back, Hayes told ABC12 the shelter will not cut its hours.
She also hopes that My Brother's Keeper's first "Crystal Ball" fundraiser since the pandemic began will help them prepare for the season ahead.
That's on October 29.