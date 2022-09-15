Flint strikes deal with STAT EMS to exclusively serve city

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For the first time in more than 20 years, the city of Flint may get some kind of dedicated EMS. Mayor Sheldon Neeley and the CEOs of two EMS companies announcing a tentative partnership Thursday in the hopes of shortening the 20-minute response times that have plagued the city for years.
Part of the plan is to set up ambulances at the police and fire substations around the city, bringing first responders closer to the communities they serve.
But that's not the only way they're trying to shorten response times.
"We are moving to dedicate 100% of our resources to the city of Flint," said Marc Lund, CEO of STAT EMS, declaring his company's five-year contract with the city.
Under the deal, STAT, with the help of two sub-contractors, will respond to medical emergencies exclusively in Flint.
"Lower-volume communities pull resources out of the city of Flint. This city of Flint partnership will keep those resources inside the city," Lund explained.
STAT keeps 10-12 ambulances on duty any given day. Previously, 911 would dispatch them to out-county calls, then they would have to call in ambulances from neighboring cities to fill in for them- contributing to long wait-times.
It's the exact problem that City Council President Dennis Pfeiffer said inspired him to propose this deal.
"The ambulances have to come from out-of-county. And that is unacceptable," Pfeiffer said.
But as ABC12 reported in 2021, short-staffing is also responsible for long wait times.
An ambulance can't respond if there's nobody to drive it or provide care.
Lund said they're aware of the problem.
"Staffing is always a challenge at STAT EMS... We intend to put on additional medical training classes and we hope to access the funds that are being granted by the state to incentivize people to get into emergency medical services," he said.
The end goal is to reduce responses to eight minutes for priority-one emergencies. But Lund said to expect growing pains as they gather data.
"Starting day one, we don't have 100% understanding of where to put the ambulances and where to move the ambulances," Lund explained.
The contract is waiting for approval from Genesee County 911, and will be discussed at their next meeting, though a date has yet to be announced.
Flint won't foot the bill under this deal because Lund and the city's representatives believe Flint's high call volume will pay for itself- with about 80-90 calls per day.
STAT will also make quarterly reports at city council meetings, and provide response data to the city every month.