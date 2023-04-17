Flint to receive millions of dollars in National Opioid Settlement

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Millions of dollars will now provide resources for those who are victims of the opioid epidemic.
"The opioid epidemic has touched everyone in one way shape or form here in Genesee County," said Kelly Ainsworth, director of mental health and substance use initiatives of Greater Flint Health Coalition.
Monday's third and fourth ward townhall addressed several necessary topics regarding the advancement of community from blight updates, community clean up and how the Greater Flint Health Coalition is combatting the city's long standing opioid epidemic.
Chief Terence Green of the Flint police department says that just last year law enforcement responded to opioid related incidents nearly three times a week.
"In 2022 we experienced 674 non-fatal overdoses," Chief Green said. "That's 674 and some of these incidents we have to respond to. So, if you do the math 674 non-fatal overdoses through an entire year, you're averaging 3 a week and those are the ones that were reported."
GFHC says substance abuse does much more than put the user's life at risk it affects the entire being - even the community that surrounds them.
"We have the third highest overdose death rate in the state of Michigan and it's been that way for a significant number of years," said Ainsworth. "So, when you think about health and the opioid epidemic you can imagine how that trickles down through all the various aspects of health from behavioral health, physical health, even the health of our communities and neighborhoods."
According to the GFHC between 2020 and 2021 there were 202 overdose deaths reported and 162 deaths were reported within the last year - their goal is to continue the decrease.
"And how we can apply what we know about substance use, behavioral health, and all health aspects to support our community as we try to heal from the epidemic," Ainsworth said. "And especially how we can do that and utilize opioid settlement dollars that have been allocated to our community."
The National Opioid Settlements comes after the swarm of an epidemic throughout cities and states across the United States.
Michigan received $800 million and Flint will receive eight million of those dollars to give patients the support they need to fight relapses.
"When someone experiences an overdose and Narcan is administered by a law enforcement officer what can we do to support that person next," said Ainsworth. "Because we know that a repeat overdose is likely to happen within a 3 day period when that first overdose occurs so we want to connect people to treatment, to a peer recovery coach; someone who experienced addiction because we want to close that loop."
Ainsworth says that the $8 million is just the beginning of a long list of funding that will be coming into the city of Flint for the advancement of the opioid epidemic.