Flint Township man dead following shooting, another in custody

Flint Twp., Mich. (WJRT)- A Flint Township man is dead and another in custody following a shooting at Sunridge Apartments.
According to Flint Township police, officers responded to a report of a shooting Saturday around 1:05 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a 29-year-old man shot. He was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.
An investigation revealed there was an altercation between two parties at the apartment complex, leading to gunfire being exchanged. A 32-year-old Flint Township residents was taken into custody and booked into the Genesee County Jail.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and witnesses are asked to contact Detective Minto at (810) 600-3250, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or www.crimestoppersofflint.com.