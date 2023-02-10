All of Flint under Boil Water Advisory after water main break

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The entire city of Flint is under a Boil Water Advisory after crews discovered a massive water main break that is affecting service to customers across the city.
Mayor Sheldon Neeley's office announced the Boil Water Advisory around 11 a.m. Friday. Water department officials say the break may cause a drop in water pressure for homes and businesses across the city.
The Flint Water Department located the break on Cedar Street near the Shelter of Flint. Crews closed off the area while they work to shut off the flow of water to the broken pipe and make repairs.
In the meantime, all customers who receive water from the city of Flint's municipal system are advised to boil their water for 60 seconds before using it to drink, cook, make ice, brush teeth or wash dishes.
The advisory only applies to the city of Flint's water system. All other water systems in Genesee County receive their water from entirely different municipal systems and are not affected by the trouble in Flint.
The lack of adequate water pressure caused Powers Catholic High School in Flint to dismiss classes at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Administrators will decide whether to proceed with afterschool sports and activities around 2 p.m.