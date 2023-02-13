Boil filtered water advisory lifted for city of Flint effective immediately

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -- The boil filtered water advisory was lifted for the city of Flint at 10:15 a.m. Monday following two consecutive 24-hour testing rounds.
This mandated sampling was conducted at 10 sites throughout the city of Flint and results showed acceptable levels of bacteria.
The 24-inch transmission main that broke near the Cedar Street Reservoir on Friday morning was repaired and repressurized over the weekend.
Additional testing is in process and it will remain isolated from the rest of the water system until two rounds of bacterial testing have been completed for this isolated area.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said residents should flush their plumbing, clean their faucet aerators and change their water filters now that the Boil Water Advisory is lifted.
Following the water main break, city crews have been flushing water mains around the city, which may cause discolored water. Anyone who observes discolored water after flushing their home's plumbing should call the Flint Water Department at 810-766-7202.
Free water filter units and replacement cartridges are available for Flint residents at Flint City Hall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Residents can pick up free water testing kits at the same location.