City of Flint marks seventh straight year of safe water

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy announced that the City of Flint's Lead and Copper Rule monitoring is in the 90th percentile for lead to be eight parts per billion.
With this result spanning from Jan. 1 to June 30, Flint has met the requirements of the Safe Drinking Water Act for the seventh consecutive year.
Flint has met the requirements of the Safe Drinking Water Act since July, 2016.
According to Michigan EGLE, the 90th percentile calculation of eight parts per billion means 90% of the test results used in the calculation came in at or below eight parts per billion. The federal limit is at 15 parts per billion.
This test passes Michigan's stricter lead and copper requirements passed in 2018.
Test results from 30 residences (Tier 1) and 32 commercial properties (Tier 2) served by lead service lines, showed four sites about the 15 parts per billion level. All four sites that tested high for lead were from commercial properties.
Flint's testing results can be found online by visiting the State's Flint Water website.
Strategies to reduce lead exposures in the home can be found on the State's MI Lead Safe website.