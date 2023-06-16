City of Flint on track to replace all water service lines, according to a court filing

FLINT Mich. (WJRT) - A court filing says the City of Flint is on track to meet its Aug. 1 deadline to replace all the water service lines.
Attorneys for the city say there's no reason for the U.S. District Court to find the Mayor of Flint, Sheldon Neeley, or the City of Flint in 'contempt of court.'
According to published records, the district court had filed a contempt motion in May, citing how long the lead line replacement has taken.
The city says that it has spent more than $94 million on service to date.