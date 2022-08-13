City of Flint removed from boil water advisory after breach in Port Huron

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint is switching to its backup water source after a major breach to the water supply for Metro Detroit.
The breach affected at 120-inch diameter feed to the Great Lakes Water Authority near its intake facility in Port Huron on Saturday morning. Flint draws 95% of its water from the Metro Detroit system.
Twenty-three communities covering nearly 1 million residents in the Detroit area are under a boil water advisory as a result of the breach.
The city of Flint was included in the boil water advisory, according to the Great Lakes Water Authority. However, Flint was removed from the advisory around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
That means everyone who draws water from the city of Flint's system no longer needs to boil water prior to using it.
Only the city of Flint's water system was affected by the boil water advisory. Most other Genesee County communities either produce their own drinking water or draw from the county's water system through the Karegnondi Water Authority, so their water was safe to drink.
Flint is switching to its backup water source from Genesee County. The county system supplies 5% of Flint's water normally, but will ramp up to supply the entire city system during the crisis in Detroit.
The Great Lakes Water Authority discovered a leak Saturday morning in the 10-foot diameter water main that runs from its water treatment facility near Port Huron to the northern part of Metro Detroit.
The leaking water pipe is the largest in the Great Lakes Water Authority's service area, which covers most of Metro Detroit.
Flint Department of Public Works Director Mike Brown said city crews were able to shut off the Great Lakes Water Authority supply and switch fully to the Genesee County system before pressure in the city water system dropped dangerously low.
Detroit-area crews were busy working to isolate the leak around noon Saturday so they could begin a repair. An investigation is under way into what caused the water main break.
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the city's response shows it was well prepared for an incident with the water supply thanks to prior water infrastructure planning.
“I want to reassure residents that our city woke up this morning to safe water, with sound and thoughtfully planned infrastructure," he said.