Contempt motion claims Flint missed deadlines for lead pipe replacement

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A contempt motion has been filed against the city of Flint and Mayor Sheldon Neeley, claiming that they violated court ordered deadlines to replace lead water service lines.

The complaint relates back to a court order issued in February. The city was required to meet certain milestones to finish lead pipe replacement in the wake of the city's water crisis.

The plaintiffs include the Natural Resources Defense Council, Concerned Pastors for Social Action, the ACLU of Michigan and Flint activist Melissa Mays.

They say the city missed a key deadline on May 1 to fill in the gaps in tracking restorations, arguing the city doesn't know how many addresses still need repairs to their property.

Friday's motion filed in federal court asks for the city and Neeley to be held in contempt of court with a daily fine of $500.

Flint officials say they are wrapping up work on the final 2% of lead service line replacements. That's a little over 1,000 addresses out of more than 31,000 households in Flint.

"It's unfortunate that the NRDC continues to divert time and resources from Flint residents whose municipal services would be negatively impacted by these financial hits," Neeley said in reaction to Friday's motion.

He said city leaders will keep persevering until the project is completed thoroughly.