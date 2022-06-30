Deadline for Flint Water Settlement claim is Midnight

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A looming deadline to file claims paperwork is hanging over the heads of residents affected by the 2014 Flint water crisis.
Time is ticking away to get the paperwork postmarked and lawyers have been working non-stop to get to every resident, answer every question and every single confusion is cleared up.
The office is set to close at 7:00 p.m., but residents have until midnight to submit paperwork.
The biggest take away, get it in. It doesn't have to be perfect, it just has to be in.
"We're hoping to get people in, review their forms, complete them accurately and get them out of here as quickly as we can," said Channing Robinson, Attorney, Flint Water Class Action.
Robinson is just one of multiple attorneys working with the co-lead Flint Water Class Action team to help residents gather and submit documents needed in order for them to receive part of the $626 million Flint Water Settlement.
She said that while accurately completing the claims form is key, it's more important for people to just submit and fix any issues later.
"If you're unsure, you know if it's done correctly, if you don't think you have all the supporting documents, that's a problem for another day. Today is the day that you have to get your claim form in or else you're not going to be considered and you're not going to get a check at the end of the day," said Robinson.
As of the original deadline of May 12, only about 25% of eligible applicants submitted their claims. Channing said in recent weeks, thousands more have gone through the claims process but it's still not close to 100%.
"I think we're seeing a dent in that with the hundreds of people that we're seeing that have contacted us. But when you're talking 10s of 1000s That's still a gap that we're hoping today get their forms in," she said.
Attorney's in the past told ABC12 that they felt less people were submitting claims due to 80 percent of the settlement going to plaintiffs who were young during the crisis.
However, Robinson says the less people who submit their claims, the higher the payout residents who do file will get.
"If there are fewer number of people that submit claims, which is what we're seeing right now, fewer than what registered, certainly, then more people, you know that that pie is still the same and there's fewer cuts," said Robinson.
Residents can submit ONLINE by 11:59 p.m. Thursday.