Deadline to file claims for Flint water settlement is Thursday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The deadline for people registered in the $626 million Flint water settlement to file claims is fast approaching.
They have until Thursday, June 30 to get their claim turned in.
Attorneys say only about a quarter of those who registered had filed claims near the previous deadline of May 12.
Anyone requesting money from the settlement fund must prove they were exposed to lead to be eligible.
Anyone who needs help can get help from the Flint Water Action counsel. Their hours are extended through the deadline.
The settlement fund includes $600 million from the state of Michigan, $20 million from the city of Flint's insurance companies, $5 million from McLaren Flint Hospital and $1.25 million from Rowe Professional Services.
A separate civil trial against two engineering companies who worked with Flint on water issues continues in federal court. If the plaintiffs win, the settlement fund may increase.