Deadline to file Flint water crisis claims extended through June

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents hoping to get a share of the $626 million Flint water civil settlement have more time to file their claims.

U.S. District Judge Judith Levy signed an order Monday extending the claims deadline to June 30. That gives residents about six more weeks to fill out and turn in documents required for all claims.

As of last week only about 13,000 people had filed claims. More than 50 thousand originally applied to be a part of the settlement.

According to a report given to Judge Levy, recommending the deadline many residents expressed they were struggling to access certain documents required as part of the claims process.

Trachelle Young, an attorney with the co-lead Flint Water counsel says, just because the deadline is extended does not mean residents should continue to put off submitting their claim.

"It's critical, and it's the last brouhaha if you will," Young said. "We need people to submit their claims forms. If they registered, then that tells us they felt in some way that they were harmed or impacted by the exposure to the contaminated water and the Flint water crisis. You've come this far lets get to the finish line."

Attorneys working on behalf of residents will provide assistance for residents who need help with their claims during a special event next weekend. They will be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 14 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 15 in the Flint Development Center at 4121 Martin Luther King Ave.

Anyone who needs help and hasn't retained another attorney is welcome and should bring their claim package to the event.

On Friday Young told ABC 12 news that some people fear they won’t receive anything from the settlement due to the large sum that is earmarked for children at the time of the water crisis. She says that shouldn’t stop them from trying.

"You're not going to get anything if you don't try? So at least if you have questions, if you registered, come and see us if you haven't signed up with any other counsel," Young said.

The previous filing deadline was May 12, but the court-appointed special master managing the claims process noted that many people hoping to file claims are experiencing delays with the process.

About 50,000 people applied for a share of the settlement in March 2021. However, only 10,000 of them have submitted claims as of last week, according to lawyers representing the plaintiffs.

Click here for information about how to file a claim for part of the Flint water crisis civil settlement.

An unrelated civil lawsuit continues in U.S. District Court against two engineering firms accused of wrongdoing before or during the water crisis. If successful, the settlement fund may increase.