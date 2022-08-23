EPA regional administrator applauds Flint for water infrastructure upgrades

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After more than three years, the city of Flint has completed its water infrastructure upgrades.
They included construction of a chemical feed building and the addition of Flint's secondary water source line.
On Tuesday, federal Environmental Protection Agency Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore toured the water plants upgrades with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
The city of Flint has been working to refurbish, rebuild and improve its water system following the Flint water crisis and most recently completed a three-year project.
The work included refurbishing the Dort well station to connect it with the main distribution line so it can have treated water. The city also installed automatic chemical feed pumps to help balance chlorine and monitor other chemicals.
The completion is a big step for the city of Flint because of the massive water main break near Port Huron on Aug. 13. By having the completed system, Flint was barely affected, which EPA applauds the city for.
"They were able to switch over to the backup secondary water supply from the Genesee County Drain Commission and their swift action and smooth response ensured the safety and availability of Flint's drinking water was undisturbed," Shore said. "Let me say this is huge."
Flint normally receives 95% of its drinking water from the Great Lakes Water Authority and 5% from Genesee County's system. The new connection to the county's water supply allowed for a seamless transition to Genesee County's system when the massive water pipeline broke 10 days ago.
With the new upgrades, the two lines connect and can be turned on or off separately. Flint currently is receiving 100% of its water from Genesee County while the Great Lakes Water Authority pipeline is repaired.
Both water sources are being treated through Flint's new chemical feed building.
"We're injecting them with three chemicals. So out of them four pipes right there, three of them are being used, one as a backup," said Water Plant Supervisor, Scott Dungee. "They go underground. The chemicals are getting injected down below into that one."
Part of every upgrade the city makes to its infrastructure helps improve water quality for residents and rebuild their trust.
"All we can do is work to do a better job and be more transparent -- answer your questions directly," Brown said. "We want you to do nothing but transparency."
There are still plenty of projects ongoing to improve Flint's water infrastructure. City officials say the next major project will upgrade the Cedar Street Reservoir.