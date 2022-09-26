Flint approaches deadline for lead pipe replacements

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The clock is ticking for the city of Flint to finish replacing lead service lines. Contractors have until Friday to reach their court-mandated deadline.
The service line replacement program resulted from a 2016 civil suit by the Natural Resources Defense Council. The settlement of that 2016 suit originally set out a deadline for 2020. Since then, it's been pushed back several times.
"We were poisoned. And this was the fix to help us be whole. And it should be a priority to do," said Flint resident Michelle Young.
She first applied for a pipe replacement in 2019. She even re-applied in 2021 and tried to follow up in the summer of 2022- but still nobody's come out to check. All she knows is that she's "still on the list."
And she's not the only one frustrated by the situation.
"They negotiated this september deadline. And here again this administration is faced with another deadline passing and they don't have the job done," Flint pastor Allen Overton told ABC12.
His group, Concerned Pastors for Social Action, was one of the plaintiffs in the 2016 lawsuit that resulted in the replacement program.
Overton and the NRDC said there are hundreds of people waiting on the city to replace their lines.
However, that doesn't mean work hasn't been done. In a conference on Thursday, September 22, Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the city's made immense progress.
"28,500 have to be replaced. We currently have already replaced or checked 27,000 residential homes, meaning we're more than 90% completed," Said Neeley.
But for Young and other unserved residents, that does little to ease their uncertainty for the future.
"If I need them replaced, then am I going to have to pay for it? Instead of the state paying for something they caused," Young lamented
The $97 million for this project comes from the state of Michigan. But if Flint doesn't finish the job on time, then the remaining money goes back to the state.