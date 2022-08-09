Flint City Council again ends meeting with no decision on $300 water credits

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A measure to provide $300 water bill credits to Flint residents has been sent back to the Finance Committee.
A Flint City Council meeting Monday night included a heated discussion as members tried to decide whether to give credits to residents from more than $8.6 million worth of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Council members decided to table action on the measure in July, but Mayor Sheldon Neeley is pushing them to pass it so bill credits can be sent to every water customer in Flint.
But council members decided not to make a decision yet, pointing out that the credits would not stop water shutoffs if residents still have delinquent accounts after the credit.
Some council members said they will look for a long-term solution while others said citizens need this money now.
The cost of water has gone up 320% in Flint over the last 40 years, according to a 2021 study funded by the Mott Foundation.