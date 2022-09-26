Flint City Council approves water credits for residents

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- A $300 credit will go toward every active water account in Flint after a long awaited vote by Flint City Council.
The measure passed 5-2.
The move has been debated since June and allocates $8.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to make the credits possible.
Credits will be sent to all active accounts regardless of regardless of payment status.
Those voting against the measure say the credit does not go far enough to help people in need and is simply a political stunt. Supporters saying the credit is what residents want and they are voting in line with the wishes of the people living in their wards.
"So this is one way for them to see the city of Flint helping the residents in times of need, and so this is just something that they want and any councilperson that says anything different -- they're incorrect," said 9th Ward Councilwoman Eva Worthing.
The cost of water has gone up 320% in Flint over the last 40 years, according to a 2021 study funded by the Mott Foundation.