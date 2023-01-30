Flint Community Water Testing Lab fights for public health within the community

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint hosts a small lab that is making a big impact on the city's water system.
The Flint Community Water Testing Lab is continuing the fight for public health in the city following the water crisis and providing an opportunity for anyone to test the health of their water.
"We are the first of our kind in the nation and we do tests beyond the borders of the city of Flint, we've gotten requests from all over the county," said Candice Mushatt, Director of the Flint Community Lab.
Birthed out of the water crisis the Flint Community Lab first debuted in 2020 on the city's northside after the loss of the founders granddaughter due to complications from the Flint water crisis.
Director Candice Mushatt says the mission since, is to provide healthy water through accessibility and education
"So we wanted to make sure that as we move forward we have the next generation prepared and ready for anything on the front lines of water," she said.
Their solution - offering paid internships to both high school and college students, as they strive to continue the push through generations much like intern Jenna Light a senior biochemistry major at UofM Flint.
"I think it's really important that we're working with the local community, especially going straight to the houses," said intern Jenna Light. "It's definitely an outreach program and I think that's really needed and important for this community."
In addition to Flint-wide water testing, the lab serves as a hub for resident outreach assisting with social services, and water-filter installation to promote public health and healing while restoring residents' confidence back into the city's water supply.
"Because it's very important when we talk about environmentally what's going on like climate change, infrastructure, and the different things that might affect us directly that we cannot live without," Mushatt said.
Coming up next month, the Flint Community lab goal is to include testing for bacteria in water such as E.coli.
For more information on the available internships contact Candice Mushatt at chemist@flintcommunitylab.org or 810.228.3240