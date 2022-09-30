Flint distributes $8.4 million to over 28,000 water customers

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Days after the Flint City Council approved $300 water bill credits, over 28,000 customers got their money.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said $8.4 million worth of bill credits were successfully applied to all active water customers in the city by Friday. City Council members approved the spending on Monday.

Money for the credits came from Flint's share of American Rescue Plan Act funding.

"I'm so proud that this administration has accomplished another one of our goals in reducing the cost of water for Flint residents,” Neeley said. “I’m grateful to our staff who were prepared to implement this so quickly following the resolution passing earlier this week."

The $300 water bill credits went to all customers with an active water meter as of Thursday. The money was applied as a payment to past due accounts or as a credit to accounts that already were paid in full.

"This economic relief is long overdue for Flint residents, and this is a first step towards a more permanent reduction in the cost of water moving forward,” Neeley said.

Residents don't need to take action to receive the $300 water bill credits. The process happened automatically and should show up on their next water bills.