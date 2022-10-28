Flint gets another 1-year extension for water service line replacement

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint has another year to complete a six-year project of replacing all lead and galvanized water service lines.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency granted a one-year extension to complete the $100 million project. Mayor Sheldon Neeley said 5% of residences in the city still need excavation and replacement if necessary.

The citywide project started in 2016 after the Flint water crisis.

Improperly treated water drawn from the Flint River beginning in April 2014 was too corrosive and ate away the protective lining in lead-based water service lines. That allowed microscopic bits of lead to enter homes' water supply.

Neeley said city contractors have completed water service line investigations and replacements when necessary at about 27,000 residences, leaving about 1,000 residences to be completed over the next year.

An undetermined number of residences are waiting for lawn and sidewalk restoration after water line replacements. Flint has contracts in place with Rowe Professional Services and Lakeshore Global Corp. to complete the project next year.

“More than 95% of lead pipes in Flint have been replaced, and we will continue the work until the job is done,” Neeley said. “I will work with anyone who is committed to making that happen."

Only water service lines made of lead or galvanized metal will be replaced. Lines made of copper will remain in place.