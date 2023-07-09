Flint issues citywide precautionary Boil Filtered Water Advisory

 Skip to main content
City of Flint issues Boil Filtered Water advisory

The entire city of Flint is under a precautionary Boil Filtered Water Advisory after water main breaks over the weekend.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint is advising residents to use bottled water or boil their filtered tap water after a water main break just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

The city said residents should use bottled water for cooking, cleaning, drinking, washing dishes, brushing teeth and making baby formula.

If residents have to use tap water, the city advises them to bring filtered water to a boil, then let it boil for a minute and cool. Lead precautions are recommended, as well.

Once the issue is resolved, residents are asked to report any discoloration to the Flint Water Department at 810-766-7202.

Replacement water filter cartridges are available at Flint City Hall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

