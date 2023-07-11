Flint lifts Boil Filtered Water Advisory with clean water samples

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Boil Filtered Water Advisory for the entire city of Flint is over.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced the order was lifted around 1:55 p.m. Tuesday after water samples showed acceptable levels of bacteria following a series of water main breaks.

"Bacterial testing has confirmed that water quality meets all state and federal standards," according to a statement from Neeley's office.

City officials imposed the precautionary boil advisory around 5 p.m. Sunday after several water main breaks, including a large 18-inch pipe near 12th and Clifford streets, caused a loss of system pressure.

Flint Water Distribution Supervisor Paul Simpson said pressure changes after the 18-inch pipe broke caused several other breaks around the city's water system.

"It's a fluctuation in pressure when this broke," he said. "So it kind of changed the whole dynamics of the system pressure in the water distribution system."

Officials will continue investigating what caused the major water main break.