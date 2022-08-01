Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for August 2022

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for August at locations throughout the city.
The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the upcoming schedule for mobile food pantry stops to distribute foods rich in calcium, vitamin C and iron.
Produce expected to be available to families in August includes summer squash, sweet corn, carrots, cabbage, lettuce and cucumbers.
Food distribution sites remain open while supplies last. All workers at the distribution sites will be wearing protective equipment and Flint residents do not need to leave their vehicles to receive an allotment of food.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan on the project beginning in February 2016.
Distribution locations, dates and times include:
Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road
Aug. 9 at 10 a.m.
Aug. 16 at 10 a.m.
Aug. 23 at 10 a.m.
Aug. 30 at 10 a.m.
Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Highway
Aug. 1 at 10 a.m.
Aug. 8 at 10 a.m.
Aug. 15 at 10 a.m.
Aug. 22 at 10 a.m.
Aug. 29 at 10 a.m.
Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway
Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.
Aug. 11 at 10 a.m.
Aug. 18 at 10 a.m.
Aug. 25 at 10 a.m.
St. Mark Baptist Church, 3020 Dupont St.
Aug. 3 at 9 a.m.
Aug. 17 at 9 a.m.
Aug. 31 at 9 a.m.
Flint residents can also pick up free nutritional food at the three Flint Help Center locations:
-- Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway, open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-- Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road, open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-- Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway, open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This schedule is subject to change, and information about additional food distribution dates will be announced as they are scheduled. For more information or to find out about any changes in the schedule, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan website or call 810-239-4441.