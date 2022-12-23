Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for January 2023

 Skip to main content
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
39 knots from the west with gusts up to 53 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds are causing water levels
to rapidly drop across the inner Saginaw Bay. As of 10am, levels
are near 2 inches below low water datum and are forecast to
continue falling to just over a foot below the low water datum
by this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up
to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Holiday weekend travel will remain very difficult.
Widespread blowing snow will continue to significantly reduce
visibilities to less than a half mile at times. Strong winds may
bring down tree branches and cause scattered power outages. The
cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold conditions persist into the
weekend with wind chills remaining around 20 degrees below zero
this evening through early Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow
showers may bring additional accumulations of around an inch
late tonight into Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for January 2023

  • Updated
Onions

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for January at locations throughout the city.

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the upcoming schedule for mobile food pantry stops to distribute foods rich in calcium, vitamin C and iron.

Produce expected to be available to families in January includes apples, oranges, carrots, hard squash, potatoes and onions.

Food distribution sites remain open while supplies last.

Distribution locations, dates and times include:

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road

  • Jan. 3 at 10 a.m.
  • Jan. 10 at 10 a.m.
  • Jan. 17 at 10 a.m.
  • Jan. 24 at 10 a.m.
  • Jan. 31 at 10 a.m.

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Highway

  • Jan. 9 at 10 a.m.
  • Jan. 23 at 10 a.m.
  • Jan. 30 at 10 a.m.

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway

  • Jan. 5 at 10 a.m.
  • Jan. 12 at 10 a.m.
  • Jan. 19 at 10 a.m.
  • Jan. 26 at 10 a.m.

St. Mark Baptist Church, 3020 Dupont St.

  • Jan. 11 at 9 a.m.
  • Jan. 25 at 9 a.m.

Flint residents can also pick up free nutritional food at the three Flint Help Center locations:

-- Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway, open Mondays except Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road, open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway, open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This schedule is subject to change, and information about additional food distribution dates will be announced as they are scheduled. For more information or to find out about any changes in the schedule, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan website or call 810-239-4441.

