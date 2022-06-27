Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for July 2022

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for July at locations throughout the city.
The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the upcoming schedule for mobile food pantry stops to distribute foods rich in calcium, vitamin C and iron.
Produce expected to be available to families in July includes potatoes, sweet corn, cucumbers and zucchini.
Food distribution sites remain open while supplies last. All workers at the distribution sites will be wearing protective equipment and Flint residents do not need to leave their vehicles to receive an allotment of food.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan on the project beginning in February 2016.
Distribution locations, dates and times include:
Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road
- July 5 at 10 a.m.
- July 12 at 10 a.m.
- July 19 at 10 a.m.
- July 26 at 10 a.m.
Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Highway
- July 11 at 10 a.m.
- July 18 at 10 a.m.
- July 25 at 10 a.m.
Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway
- July 7 at 10 a.m.
- July 14 at 10 a.m.
- July 21 at 10 a.m.
- July 28 at 10 a.m.
St. Mark Baptist Church, 3020 Dupont St.
- July 6 at 8 a.m.
- July 20 at 9 a.m.
Flint residents can also pick up free nutritional food at the three Flint Help Center locations:
-- Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway, open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-- Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road, open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-- Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway, open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This schedule is subject to change, and information about additional food distribution dates will be announced as they are scheduled. For more information or to find out about any changes in the schedule, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan website or call 810-239-4441.