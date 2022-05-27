Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for June 2022

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that June limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for June at locations throughout the city.
The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the upcoming schedule for mobile food pantry stops to distribute foods rich in calcium, vitamin C and iron.
Produce expected to be available to families in June includes watermelon, potatoes and oranges.
Food distribution sites remain open while supplies last. All workers at the distribution sites will be wearing protective equipment and Flint residents do not need to leave their vehicles to receive an allotment of food.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan on the project beginning in February 2016.
Distribution locations, dates and times include:
Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road
- June 7 at 10 a.m.
- June 14 at 10 a.m.
- June 21 at 10 a.m.
- June 28 at 10 a.m.
Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Highway
- June 6 at 10 a.m.
- June 13 at 10 a.m.
- June 20 at 10 a.m.
- June 27 at 10 a.m.
Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway
- June 2 at 10 a.m.
- June 9 at 10 a.m.
- June 16 at 10 a.m.
- June 23 at 10 a.m.
- June 30 at 10 a.m.
St. Mark Baptist Church, 3020 Dupont St.
- June 8 at 8 a.m.
- June 22 at 9 a.m.
Flint residents can also pick up free nutritional food at the three Flint Help Center locations:
-- Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway, open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-- Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road, open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-- Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway, open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This schedule is subject to change, and information about additional food distribution dates will be announced as they are scheduled. For more information or to find out about any changes in the schedule, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan website or call 810-239-4441.