 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Thursday June 1st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 1st to be an action day for elevated levels
of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Shiawassee...Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...
Macomb...Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include...refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment
and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...
biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based
paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for June 2023

  • 0
Apples and oranges

Apples and oranges

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for June at locations throughout the city.

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the upcoming schedule for mobile food pantry stops to distribute foods rich in calcium, vitamin C and iron.

A variety of produce is expected to be available to families in June. Food distribution sites remain open while supplies last.

Distribution locations, dates and times include:

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road

  • June 6 at 10 a.m.
  • June 13 at 10 a.m.
  • June 20 at 10 a.m.
  • June 27 at 10 a.m.

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Highway

  • June 5 at 10 a.m.
  • June 12 at 10 a.m.
  • June 19 at 10 a.m.
  • June 26 at 10 a.m.

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway

  • June 1 at 10 a.m.
  • June 8 at 10 a.m.
  • June 15 at 10 a.m.
  • June 22 at 10 a.m.
  • June 29 at 10 a.m.

St. Mark Baptist Church, 3020 Dupont St.

  • June 14 at 10 a.m.
  • June 28 at 9 a.m.

Flint residents can also pick up free nutritional food at the three Flint Help Center locations:

-- Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway, open Mondays except Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road, open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway, open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This schedule is subject to change, and information about additional food distribution dates will be announced as they are scheduled. For more information or to find out about any changes in the schedule, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan website or call 810-239-4441.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you